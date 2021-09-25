5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the discovery of a child in a Hiawatha home as Brown Co. deputies executed a narcotics search warrant, five people were arrested.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday morning, Sept. 25, just after 10 a.m., its Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 111 N. 5th St. in Hiawatha. The case involved extensive investigation and coordination between the Sheriff’s Office and the Brown Co. Attorney, which resulted in five arrested and a positive outcome for the community.

Upon investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a small child, who was immediately placed in protective custody. Deputies also found meth, marijuana, scales, syringes, needles, bongs, pipes and other items.

Brown Co. deputies find a large amount of narcotics and paraphernalia in a Hiawatha home during execution of a search warrant on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said those arrested are as follows:

Ronald Clauson, 50, of Hiawatha - possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeff Davis, 44, of Hiawatha - possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Rhyne, 29, of Hiawatha - distribution of marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school, no drug tax stamp, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Kimberly Wagner, 55, of Hiawatha - possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Wendtlandt, 33, of Hiawatha - possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

The Sheriff’s Office said the public has been a huge help and it appreciates all of its support. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Hiawatha Police Department, Sac and Fox Police Department and JJA assisted.

