13 NEWS anchor named Woman of Influence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS anchor and managing editor Melissa Brunner is among this year’s honorees in the Women of Influence awards.

The awards are given by GO Topeka’s Minority and Women Business Development. They honor outstanding women leaders in the community.

A selection committee chose the finalists from women who were nominated by the company or organization. The nominees then submitted answers to a list of questions.

The finalists will be honored at a reception Oct. 28.

The 7th Annual Women of Influence honorees are:

Community Service: Lauren Tice Miller

Education: Carla Pratt

Distinguished Mentor: Rhonda Harris

Outstanding Entrepreneur: Cheryl Clark

Rising Star: Grace Clinton

Breakthrough Business Award: Leslie Fleuranges, Darlene Morgan

Women of Influence: Melissa Bruner, Lucy Opit

