Advertisement

Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The lone death, other than the shooter, from Thursday’s mass shooting is being remembered as kind, generous and selfless.

Olivia King of Collierville will be missed by many, including Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser, WMC reported.

It’s been an outpouring of love for King. She was just a regular shopper at the Kroger in Collierville on a Thursday afternoon when the unidentified shooter began firing inside the store.

A medical team worked on King using CPR en route to the hospital, but she died. Area hospitals reported treating at least 15 victims from the Kroger.

Fraser spoke of her friendship with King, who lost her husband 16 years ago.

King’s three sons live out of state, so she was always trying to keep herself busy.

She was a devout Catholic, attending mass almost every day, Fraser said, and that it’s been said in her circle that everyone needs to be more like her.

She set the standard, and if being sweet wasn’t enough, King had a fun side Fraser remembered fondly.

“She loved going to the movies, and she loved going to the casinos,” Fraser said. “And we found someplace in Mississippi and had a girl’s night. We went and played bingo at some crazy place.”

Fraser’s husband David also said that King was the sweetest person you could ever find.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old
The FBI and Lawrence Police Department are searching for the man in these photos following a...
FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

Manhattan man arrested for child sex crimes
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response, vaccinations
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
CDC leader adds people with risky jobs to COVID booster list
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her