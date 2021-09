MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A “Children at Play” sign was stolen in Marysville and police are searching for the thief.

The Marysville Police Department says it is investigating the theft of a sign that read “Children at Play” around 9th and Ann.

If anyone recognizes the person in this video, they should contact Officer Frerking at 785-562-2343.

