Washburn Rural High students counter “devious licks” with custodial gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the social media challenge “devious licks” continues to cause problems in school bathrooms around the country, students at Washburn Rural High used the troubling trend as a reason to say thanks those who keep their facilities clean.

According to the Washburn Rural Women’s Wrestling page on Twitter, WRHS PE students and members of the Sources of Strength program collected items and raised more than $700 for the school’s custodial staff. Those gift baskets were handed out Friday.

The tweet said “Kids are awesome, don’t let anyone tell you any different.”

In response to the recent devious licks idiocy, the WRHS PE students and Sources of Strength program collected items for gift baskets and raised more than $700 in the past week to distribute between our custodial staff. Kids are awesome. Don't let anyone tell you any different. pic.twitter.com/mbNVrHc3XW — Washburn Rural Women's Wrestling (@TeamTopHat1) September 24, 2021

Earlier this week, Ed Raines, Principal of Washburn Rural High School told 13 NEWS they have seen several occurrences of vandalism related to the challenge.

For several weeks, the “devious licks” challenge has spread on TicTok. The viral videos encourage students to steal from school bathrooms. Many schools have responded by drastically limiting restroom hours, and closing some down completely.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.