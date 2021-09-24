Advertisement

Washburn Rural High students counter “devious licks” with custodial gifts

Students raised $700 for gifts to school’s custodians
Several gift baskets were given to Washburn Rural High School custodial staff in response to the recent "devious licks" social media challenge.(Washburn Rural Women's Wrestling via Twitter)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the social media challenge “devious licks” continues to cause problems in school bathrooms around the country, students at Washburn Rural High used the troubling trend as a reason to say thanks those who keep their facilities clean.

According to the Washburn Rural Women’s Wrestling page on Twitter, WRHS PE students and members of the Sources of Strength program collected items and raised more than $700 for the school’s custodial staff. Those gift baskets were handed out Friday.

The tweet said “Kids are awesome, don’t let anyone tell you any different.”

Earlier this week, Ed Raines, Principal of Washburn Rural High School told 13 NEWS they have seen several occurrences of vandalism related to the challenge.

For several weeks, the “devious licks” challenge has spread on TicTok. The viral videos encourage students to steal from school bathrooms. Many schools have responded by drastically limiting restroom hours, and closing some down completely.

