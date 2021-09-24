Advertisement

Topeka High limits restroom access to curb vandalism

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School is limiting access to restrooms because of recent vandalism.

13 NEWS has reported on a social media challenge, where people damage bathrooms, or steal small items. They often post video or photos of the actions.

Thursday, a parent forwarded us a note they said was from Topeka High administrators. According to the note, the replacement and repair costs to damage to both boys and girls restrooms is rising. Therefore, the note says, staff will be monitoring the restrooms. In order to do so, they’ll open restrooms only during passing periods, with first floor restrooms also open for short times before and after school, and during lunch.

A Topeka High student told 13 NEWS those restrictions on restroom access were put in place this week.

13 NEWS reached out to USD 501 administrators about the new actions. They said they would check with building leaders, before responding. Earlier this week, they told us the district had seen isolated incidents of poor behavior decisions, and those situations were being handled at the building level.

