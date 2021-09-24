Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested early Friday morning after they fled from authorities in an SUV that was pulling a trailer.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to pull over a 2004 Ford Escape pulling a double axel trailer at the intersection of SE 19th and SE Hudson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

They said the driver refused to stop beginning the pursuit.

Authorities said the Ford then headed east on SE 21st and lost control as it approached SE Berryton Rd. The vehicle rolled and landed on its top.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Cody Peavler, 27, and two passengers, Chelsea Peavler, 29, and Brantin Beeton, 27, ran but were captured after a short chase.

Cody faces charges of Felony flee and elude, Felony Interference with Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Traffic Violations, Registration Violations, and No Insurance.

Chelsea was booked on charges of Felony Interference with Law Enforcement, Felony Theft, and Felony Warrant out of Shawnee County.

Beeton was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the accident. Authorities said he has outstanding felony warrants for Aggravated Fail to Appear and Possession of Opiates. They said other charges for Beeton are still pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

