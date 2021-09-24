Taskforce prepares for presentation to MHK City Commission

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following eight months of brainstorming, the Manhattan Diversity, Equity and Inclusion taskforce sub-committees presented their final draft recommendations.

On Thursday night, the individual and family support sub-committee along with the livability sub-committee presented recommendations to promote inclusion in the Manhattan community.

Expanding existing services and programs for easier access to affordable housing and public transportation would improve the livability of the Manhattan community.

The individual and family support sub-committee recommended providing access to information and services offered by Manhattan-area organizations and businesses to help create a welcoming and inclusive community.

“Having a way, that’s easy and accessible, to know what organizations do and even for-profit organizations could benefit from people knowing what businesses do in Manhattan.” MHK Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce participant Keisha Clark says.

The Taskforce will meet on October 28th to review the final presentation and will present their findings to the Manhattan City Commission on December 7th, 2021.

