Suspicious package found at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple agencies are on-scene at Forbes Field investigating a suspicious package.

The Topeka Fire Dept. says it was reported at 9:39 a.m. outside the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture.

The building is just north of S.E. Airport Way and Earhart Street on the east side of the airport grounds.

TFD’s Alan Stahl says Topeka Fire’s HazMat Unit, MTAA Police, the KBI and Shawnee Co. Emergency Management responded to the scene.

Stahl say the package was found around the same location four suspicious packages were located Aug. 27, which was also a Friday.

It was later determined those packages were not a threat.

This is a developing story, check back for additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.