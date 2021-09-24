Stormont Vail makes permanent, temporary staffing changes as shortage, COVID-19 linger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As staffing shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic persist at Stormont Vail Health, the health network has made some temporary and permanent staffing changes.

Stormont Vail Health says following the approval of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses, it will have updated information about how to get an appointment to get one early in the week of Sept. 27.

Also starting the week of Sept. 27, Stormont Vail said the Cotton O’Neil Lebo clinic will be open Mondays and Thursdays. It said the provider and staff will shift to Emporia the other days of the week. The Cotton O’Neil Rossville clinic will also only open on Mondays and Thursdays starting Oct. 4.

That week, Stormont Vail also said the NOTO location will close so the provider and staff can relocate to the 901 Garfield Ave. location.

Stormont Vail said other changes include Dr. Joy Henderson at the Cotton O’Neil Urish location will move permanently to the Asbury clinic on Oct 18 and Dr. Dennis Harris will temporarily relocate from the 4th floor of 823 Mulvane St. to the third floor.

As of Friday, Sept. 24, Stormont Vail said 32 inpatients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and the percentage of those admitted and unvaccinated is 78%. From Thursday, it said there have been six discharges and no deaths. It also said it has 46 COVID-19 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program. The percentage of patients that have tested positive for the virus in the past seven days is 10.5%, of which 75% were unvaccinated.

As of Thursday, Sept. 23, Stormont Vail said it has administered 89,192 COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Stormont Vail, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.