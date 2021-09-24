A ‘splashing’ festival is back to teach kids about water

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A water festival, that has been cancelled for the last 2 years, got to teach kids again about water conservation.

The project “Wet or Water Education for Teachers,” is a water science education program for formal and non-formal educators of K-12 students. Sponsored by the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education (KACEE) in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The event taught kids the importance of water and to actively learn and practice good water conservation. Students got to participate in activity stations where they could learn about saving water, storm drain, and how to make sure the water is clean.

The event has been postponed last year due to covid, but was cancelled in 2019 due to rain.

The event was at the Garfield Park and Community Center Thursday, Sept. 23.

If you want to learn more about the project’s mission, you can go to Project Wet’s website.

