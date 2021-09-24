Advertisement

A ‘splashing’ festival is back to teach kids about water

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A water festival, that has been cancelled for the last 2 years, got to teach kids again about water conservation.

The project “Wet or Water Education for Teachers,” is a water science education program for formal and non-formal educators of K-12 students. Sponsored by the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education (KACEE) in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The event taught kids the importance of water and to actively learn and practice good water conservation. Students got to participate in activity stations where they could learn about saving water, storm drain, and how to make sure the water is clean.

The event has been postponed last year due to covid, but was cancelled in 2019 due to rain.

The event was at the Garfield Park and Community Center Thursday, Sept. 23.

If you want to learn more about the project’s mission, you can go to Project Wet’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old
The FBI and Lawrence Police Department are searching for the man in these photos following a...
FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Mondre Malik Willis (left) and Rory Amere Deion Gillespie...
Michigan men arrested for Holton 7-Eleven robbery
Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
K-State Police are searching for the identity of a man they say was involved in an incident...
K-State Police search for man who damaged a vending machine
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old