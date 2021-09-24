Shawnee Co. Health Officer breaks down booster shot distribution plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the CDC Director’s approval for booster shots for certain groups, Shawnee County is developing their plan to administer them.

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said Friday the county does not plan to reactivate mass vaccination sites for the Pfizer boosters since it is now more widely available.

Locke said it is important to get a booster in a timely manner especially for those over 65 or live in a long-term facility.

“The studies are really indicating for those individuals in particular an additional dose can really boost that immune protection up to where they were initially and we’re recommending it,” she said.

Locke said those who get a booster dose may experience side effects similar to the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine but that does not mean those eligible should avoid getting another shot.

“If you are eligible for a booster dose, then that means you’ve been identified by experts in our country that you would really benefit from it and what they’re looking at is [if it] would benefit you by saving your life, will it keep you out of the hospital, will it keep you from dying,” she explained.

“If you are eligible they’ve really made that calculation that it has a benefit for you that’s much higher from that short-term side effect you might experience.”

Even with booster doses rolling out, Locke urges anyone who has not gotten their first dose to do so.

“Really, it is true this pandemic is being driven by the fully unvaccinated, not those vaccinated themselves,” she said.

“Really, our focus does need to continue to reach the unvaccinated population and I think that is part of the argument why our experts have tailored this booster to very specific people as we continue our focus on people who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Locke said more information about how to schedule a booster in Shawnee County will be available Monday.

Stormont Vail Health said they too will provide more information next week about boosters.

A spokesperson for The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus said patients of TUKHS St. Francis who believe they qualify for a third dose or booster, should contact their primary care provider’s office. Our primary care providers will offer booster vaccine by appointment. Patients needing a primary care provider can call toll free 1-833-463-9362 or go to kutopeka.com/primarycare to schedule a new patient appointment.

