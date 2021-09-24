Advertisement

Salina Police looking for teens who slashed WWII veteran’s tires

The Salina Police Department is looking for two teens who slashed the tires of a vehicle that...
The Salina Police Department is looking for two teens who slashed the tires of a vehicle that belongs to a WWII veteran.(Salina Police Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police Department is looking for two teens who slashed the tires of a vehicle that belongs to a World War II veteran.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on September 16 in the 600 block of S. 3rd St. in Salina.

Police said two white male teenagers approached the parked car and stabbed three tires. The vehicle belongs to a 95-year-old World War II veteran who said he has no idea who would have targeted him.

The damage and cost of towing the vehicle to replace the tires was a total of $1,000.

Salina Police said one of the teens was wearing a black baseball hat turned backward, a white T-shirt, and dark shorts with white stripes. He has dark, short hair. The second teen was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. His hair is lighter and shoulder length.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the teens involved is asked to call the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. To submit an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS or submit a web tip.

Salina Police said you may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old
The FBI and Lawrence Police Department are searching for the man in these photos following a...
FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

Bringing clouds but dry conditions
Cold front today, still mild
Los Angeles Sparks' Tamecka Dixon, left, goes to the basket against Washington Mystics' Coco...
IX AT 50: From WNBA’s first year, KU’s Tamecka Dixon paves the way for women’s pro hoops
IX AT 50: From first WNBA roster, KU’s Tamecka Dixon paves the way for women’s pro hoops
People get influenza vaccine during a drive-thru flu shot clinic in Oct. 2020. Health experts...
To Your Health: Experts urge flu shots