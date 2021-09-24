Salina Police looking for teens who slashed WWII veteran’s tires

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police Department is looking for two teens who slashed the tires of a vehicle that belongs to a World War II veteran.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on September 16 in the 600 block of S. 3rd St. in Salina.

Police said two white male teenagers approached the parked car and stabbed three tires. The vehicle belongs to a 95-year-old World War II veteran who said he has no idea who would have targeted him.

The damage and cost of towing the vehicle to replace the tires was a total of $1,000.

Salina Police said one of the teens was wearing a black baseball hat turned backward, a white T-shirt, and dark shorts with white stripes. He has dark, short hair. The second teen was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. His hair is lighter and shoulder length.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the teens involved is asked to call the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. To submit an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS or submit a web tip.

Salina Police said you may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.