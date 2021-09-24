Pair arrested following police chase around South Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the south end of Lawrence were woken with police sirens on Friday morning as Douglas Co. deputies chased two suspects and caught them in the parking lot of the Regal Southwind Theatre.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested two people following a police chase just after 7:50 a.m. on Friday morning after deputies were able to pin the suspect’s vehicle in the 3400 block of Iowa St. to end the chase.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a Eudora Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off westbound on N. 1400 Rd. between Eudora and Lawrence. Douglas Co. deputies then found the vehicle in the area driving into oncoming traffic and chased it into the county. The chase continued around southeast Lawrence as the suspect sped in the wrong lanes on K-10, as well as Haskell Ave., 23rd St. and 31st St.

Near the intersection of K-10 and Iowa St., Douglas Co. deputies were able to maneuver and spin the vehicle into a ditch. The suspect returned to the highway and exited to cross Iowa St. and caused damage to the intersection before deputies were able to pin the vehicle in the parking lot of the Regal Southwind Theatre and took the suspects into custody.

“Deputies used a tactical vehicle intervention because the driver was an immediate threat to the public,” said Maj. Steve Buchholz.

Deputies said guns were thrown from the vehicle while they chased it. At least one of the guns was recovered and was found to have been stolen. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone that witnessed the chase or had to avoid a related collision on Friday morning should contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

Deputies said one suspect was taken to LMH Health with non-life-threatening injuries. One deputy also sought medical care for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has since identified one suspect as Destiny Ann Nicole Firestine, 28, of Leavenworth, who was arrested for interference with law enforcement officers but has not released the name of the second suspect. Firestine is being held on a $1,000 bond.

The Lawrence and Eudora Police Departments helped deputies in the chase.

