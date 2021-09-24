Advertisement

NW 46th reopens after accident involving jackknifed truck and trailer

NW 46th St. was closed for about an hour-and-a-half after a truck and trailer jackknifed near...
NW 46th St. was closed for about an hour-and-a-half after a truck and trailer jackknifed near NW Button Rd.(Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of roadway in northwest Shawnee Co. is back open after an accident involving a jackknifed truck and trailer.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff Office’s Shayna Anderson says deputies were called to NW 46th St. east of NW Button Rd. around 11 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they located a truck and trailer that had jackknifed.

Anderson says the accident knocked over the nearby bridge’s railing and the road was reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Nobody was injured.

