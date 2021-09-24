A new jewelry store has opened its doors on South Kansas Avenue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From an empty building on South Kansas Avenue to a remodeled business that sells luxury items from Chanel to Gucci and Hermes, Michelle Billam has fulfilled her dream to open her very own jewelry store, MB Addis & Co.

“It started with an open space that did not look like anything like this and partnering with the Piland building which is a new dedicated building her in downtown and redesigning the whole look to feel the way we wanted, we were going for a modern breakfast at Tiffany’s,” said Billam.

She felt downtown Topeka would be the perfect place to start up her business.

“Downtown is very different than it used to be years ago and there is a lot more traffic with the Cyrus here and Ash Boutique next door and this block has a lot of activity going on and every plaza on the other end has lots of activity and its an anchor and lots of great retail things are happening downtown and it’s a good time to be apart of it,” she said.

Billam says her shop has something for everyone in all price ranges!

“I have price ranges for every budget and every occasion, whether its anniversary or a gift or a smaller thing to celebrate. We have things with real diamonds at under $100 price points and then things ranging all the way to the $20,000 of retail for gemstone and diamonds,”.

She says there are amazing jewelers located in Topeka already, but she hopes her store stands out.

“My assortment is going to be one the thing that sets me apart from the other stores in town, I have a really large assortment and I really hope Topeka can find what they are looking for in this store verse having to go to Kansas City for a store with a larger assortment,” she said.

Billam says she has not created a website just yet, but she intends to have one up in the next couple of weeks, so customers can shop online or in person.

