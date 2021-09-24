A new, interactive stamp unveiled in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Postal Service held a dedication ceremony to unveil their newest, interactive stamps Friday.

The newest Message Monster Stamps are interactive stamps for kids to enjoy when writing letters. The stamps are customizable, with four different illustrations to choose from, and dozens of adhesive accessories that can be added to each stamp.

“I mean whenever we can roll out these stamps for our first day of issuance, it’s great,” Jeff Adams, from the USPS, said. “It gets us out of Washington, gets us into the communities where our postal service workers are doing some fantastic work.”

The message monster stamps were unveiled at a first day of issuance ceremony at Redbud Park. accompanied by a rendition of the National Anthem by Quincy Signature Visual Arts Elementary School.

You can learn more on the United States Postal Service website.

