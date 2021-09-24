Advertisement

A new, interactive stamp unveiled in Topeka

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Postal Service held a dedication ceremony to unveil their newest, interactive stamps Friday.

The newest Message Monster Stamps are interactive stamps for kids to enjoy when writing letters. The stamps are customizable, with four different illustrations to choose from, and dozens of adhesive accessories that can be added to each stamp.

“I mean whenever we can roll out these stamps for our first day of issuance, it’s great,” Jeff Adams, from the USPS, said. “It gets us out of Washington, gets us into the communities where our postal service workers are doing some fantastic work.”

The message monster stamps were unveiled at a first day of issuance ceremony at Redbud Park. accompanied by a rendition of the National Anthem by Quincy Signature Visual Arts Elementary School.

You can learn more on the United States Postal Service website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old

Latest News

Schools reach settlement over February natural gas bills
Day of Caring kicks off with breakfast, volunteer awards
Day of Caring kicks off with breakfast, volunteer awards
Melissa Brunner
13 NEWS anchor named Woman of Influence
The Topeka High Homecoming Parade
Homecoming parade after 150th birthday