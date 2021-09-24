Missouri police officer’s dog saves neighbor from dog attack

FERGUSON, Mo. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is giving thanks to her police officer neighbor and his furry best friend, Ozzie.

“I’m trying to stay strong but it’s so hard,” said Katherine Rose.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, Rose was outside her home when a neighbor’s dog escaped his home and attacked her.

“My finger’s ate up so bad that its deep down, close to the bone, to where I have to go to a surgeon,” Rose said.

Rose said as she was screaming for her life, the dog hung onto her arm.

“I mean the worst scream I ever heard. It was a blood-curdling scream,” said Ferguson Police Officer and Rose’s neighbor Drew Canaday.

Canaday said that scream woke him up. He and his dog Ozzie jumped into action.

“I grab my robe because I was in my underwear, and I go running out the door,” said Canaday. “Her son Reggie had a broom and he’s trying to hit the dog with the broom to get him off. [I] didn’t feel safe discharging my weapon with her arm in this dog’s mouth and her son right there.”

That’s when Ozzie, a Czechoslovakian shepherd dog, came to Rose’s rescue.

“[I] opened the door, said, ‘Ozzie get him’, and he knew exactly what to do. He went straight for that dog and he hit that dog full force, getting that dog to release her arm,” said Canaday.

Ozzie fought the neighbor’s dog, Poncho, for over 20 minutes before the Poncho’s owner came out to restrain him.

“When Poncho first let go of Ozzie, he turned around and grabbed his own owner, bit his own owner in the calf,” said Canaday. “This dog is super aggressive, and why the door was left open for him to get out I don’t know.”

One of Poncho’s owners told KMOV that the family is grateful to Canaday and Ozzie for stepping in to help Rose.

Poncho has since been euthanized due to the injuries he sustained in his fight with Ozzie.

“I’m alive,” said Rose. “Thank god for Drew, the police officer that stayed next to me, and his dog. His dog saved my life.”

Ozzie also sustained serious injuries following the fight, but the good boy is recovering quickly and remains in good spirits.

“I’m a very proud poppa,” said Canaday.

Canaday said Ozzie is not a police dog but has been trained to defend his home and respond to commands.

