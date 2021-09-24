Michigan men arrested for Holton 7-Eleven robbery

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Michigan are facing charges connected to a Wednesday night robbery at a Holton convenience store.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Mondre Malik Willis, 21, and Rory Amere Deion Gillespie, 20, both of Flint, Michigan, were taken into custody late Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, just after 11 p.m., the Holton Police Dept. and Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the 7-Eleven at 111 US Highway 75 on reports of a robbery.

Officials say Willis and Gillespie allegedly took a financial card from a clerk and fled in a white Dodge Charger.

The vehicle was located two miles south of Holton city limits a short time later and both individuals were taken into custody.

Willis and Gillespie were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for robbery, and drug violations. Willis faces additional counts for possession of a firearm by an addicted person, and criminal use of weapons.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.