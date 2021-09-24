Manhattan man arrested for child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to child sex crimes.

The Riley County Police Department said officers filed a report for rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and criminal sodomy against Skyler James Barry, 35, on May 28th.

Authorities said the sex crimes were reported to have happened in December 2020 and February 2021.

Barry is being held on a $250,000 bond.

