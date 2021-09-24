Advertisement

Lawrence Police arrest man in shooting death of 2-year-old

Lawrence Police arrested a man in connection with the accidental shooting of a two-year-old...
Lawrence Police arrested a man in connection with the accidental shooting of a two-year-old child Sept. 17.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man faces charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a two-year-old boy.

Lawrence Police arrested Bishop Isaiah Mendoza, 21, Friday. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, he was booked on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment, and possession of a stolen handgun.

LPD said the charges stem from the Sept. 17 shooting death of Legend King, 2, in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. in Lawrence. They say the shooting was accidental.

Police officers and Lawrence-Douglas Fire and Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the child, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

