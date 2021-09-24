Lawrence Police arrest man in shooting death of 2-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man faces charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a two-year-old boy.

Lawrence Police arrested Bishop Isaiah Mendoza, 21, Friday. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, he was booked on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment, and possession of a stolen handgun.

LPD said the charges stem from the Sept. 17 shooting death of Legend King, 2, in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. in Lawrence. They say the shooting was accidental.

Police officers and Lawrence-Douglas Fire and Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the child, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

