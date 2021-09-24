Kansas approves Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots following CDC authorization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eligible Kansans that have already received their full series of Pfizer COVID-19 doses can receive booster shots as of Friday, Sept. 24.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Sunflower State will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Booster Recommendations and has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to start to administer the Pfizer booster shots to all eligible Kansans on Friday, Sept. 24.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and it is our best tool to beat this virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today’s announcement from the CDC will provide additional protection to the most vulnerable Kansans and our frontline healthcare workers. But our work to defeat this pandemic is not done. The best way for us to get out of this pandemic is to work together to ensure our friends, neighbors, and communities are all vaccinated against COVID-19.”

After a thorough review, Gov. Kelly said the CDC now recommends the Pfizer booster shots for the following Kansans, who have already completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series with the Pfizer dose:

Those aged 65 and older, regardless of medical condition

Those in long-term care settings

Those aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

Those aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

Those aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional settings based on individual benefits and risks

According to Gov. Kelly, the vaccine booster dose only applies to those that have completed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series at least 6 months prior. Eligibility for a booster dose based on underlying medical conditions will only require self-attestation, a prescription or assessment from a healthcare provider is not required.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said on Friday that it has authorized all COVID-19 providers in Kansas to start administering the booster shots.

“We have over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state who are ready to provide the booster dose to eligible Kansans,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “This booster dose will help protect Kansans who are more vulnerable for severe infection and hospitalization due to their position of working on the front lines, age or an underlying medical condition. It will take all of us doing our part by getting the vaccine to end this pandemic.”

Gov. Kelly said the COVID-19 vaccine is the most direct path to end the pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, click HERE.

