K-State Police search for man who damaged a vending machine

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Police Department is searching for a man who damaged a vending machine on campus.

The department posted about the incident on their Facebook page with photos of the man.

K-State Police said they’d like to talk to him about an incident involving a vending machine in the Engineering Complex.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 785-532-6412 or via email.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.