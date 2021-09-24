K-State Police search for man who damaged a vending machine
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Police Department is searching for a man who damaged a vending machine on campus.
The department posted about the incident on their Facebook page with photos of the man.
K-State Police said they’d like to talk to him about an incident involving a vending machine in the Engineering Complex.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 785-532-6412 or via email.
