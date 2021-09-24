Advertisement

Homecoming parade after 150th birthday

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka High School had a busy Friday, celebrating Homecoming week with an assembly, parade, and a football game.

They announced this year’s king and queen nominees at an assembly earlier in the day, and then took to the streets in their annual parade in downtown Topeka. The parade took on special meaning as the school celebrates its 150th birthday this year.

This year’s king and queen nominees, students, teachers and past homecoming royalty rode in the parade. The king and queen will be announced at Friday night’s football game! The Topeka High Trojans play the Manhattan Indians, starting at 7 p.m. in Hummer Park.

The school will hold an open house Saturday, with at least a dozen graduating class reunions.

