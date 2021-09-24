As funeral for fallen Independence officer looms, Springfield police thank, support his family

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WIBW) - As Independence Police prepare to honor fallen officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, coworkers of the officer he saved with his kidney donation are giving his family thanks and support.

KCTV5 reports officers from around the Kansas City metro area escorted fallen Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans to his visitation on Friday. For officers from Springfield, Mo., joining the procession was meaningful for many reasons.

Two officers from different departments faced danger in the line of duty while they served their communities.

Fallen Officer Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15, attempting to apprehend a wanted felon. He had worked just under 18 shifts with the Independence Police Department and was still completing the Field Training Officer program.

“For somebody that’s 22-years-old to lose his life, everyone is grieving,” said Jack Taylor of the Independence Police Department. “Everyone is trying to work through it as best they can.”

In June of 2020, Springfield Missouri Officer Mark Priebe was seriously injured in the line of duty when a suspect intentionally hit him with a vehicle.

“We had officer Priebe who was hit in the line of duty, right outside of our police department and was paralyzed,” said Springfield Police Lt. Curt Ringgold.

Officer Priebe fought hard to survive his injuries. Then in 2021, he learned he needed a new kidney.

“Overcoming that and him getting better every day and every month and then this hits this year,” said Lt. Ringgold.

The two officers are now forever bonded. Officer Madrid-Evans, who was an organ donor, was a match for Officer Priebe.

“To have this answered prayer from up here,” said Ringgold. “Something very special to us.”

Members of the honor guard from the Springfield Police Department drove to Independence to thank Madrid-Evans and his family for the gift he gave to help a fellow Brother in Blue.

“Thank you,” said Ringgold. “We can’t thank you enough for that because it’s something special. We hope they get a chance to come down to Springfield to meet Heather and Mark.”

“The ray of sunshine that came out of it with the organ donations and being able to save so many other lives,” said Taylor.

Officers will be by the side of Madrid-Evans’ family members as they grieve to show their support.

“It shows that he mattered to the community,” said Taylor.

Officers from Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, Sugar Creek and other departments will answer 911 calls in Independence on Saturday to allow the Independence officers to attend Madrid-Evans’ funeral and grieve.

Community members have been invited to stand along the procession route on Saturday, Sept. 25, which is expected to begin around 12:30 p.m.

The procession will start at the Community of Christ Auditorium, at 1001 W. Walnut St., Independence, Mo., and will come to an end at the entrance to the Mt. Washington Cemetery, 614 S. Brookside Ave.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.