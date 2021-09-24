Friday night forecast: Mild and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front pushes through today but other than clouds and a wind shift, it’s going to come with little fanfare. IF any rain does develop it’ll be less than 0.05″.

We could certainly use some rain and it’s looking like the 2nd half of next week will have on and off showers and t-storms. Uncertainty exists on specific details so even though the 8 day reflects the rain mainly being at night, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some rain affecting the daytime hours. This is subject to change so keep checking back for updates especially if you have outdoor plans Wednesday through Friday.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Staying hot Monday with highs in the low 90s...the good news is with this heat it won’t be humid. In fact the humidity may still be low enough where the heat index temperature will be cooler than the actual temperature.

It may still remain hot Tuesday with highs just a couple degrees cooler but the 2nd half of the week may be active with on and off showers/storms allowing for temperatures to get closer to seasonal values.

IF any rain does develop today with the cold front it’ll be light and t-storms are not expected so lightning is not going to be a hazard. There is a better chance of rain next week, low confidence on specific details like timing and how heavy the rain will be so keep checking back for updates. If you have plans to be outside for an extended period of time Sunday through Tuesday, make sure you’re prepared and hydrate now and of course hydrate on those days too.

