Former KU massage therapist sentenced to 3 hard-25 sentences for sex crimes against students

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A former athletic massage therapist at the University of Kansas has been sentenced to 3 hard-25 sentences for sexually assaulting KU athletes, a student and a child.

KCTV5 reports a judge sentenced Shawn P. O’Brien, 50, of Lawrence, a massage therapist at the University of Kansas, to three prison terms of 25 years to life for several sex crimes against five people, including a child and three female KU Soccer players.

Douglas Co. Judge Sally Pokorny sentence O’Brien on Friday, Sept. 24, after jurors found him guilty on eight counts in August.

O’Brien was found guilty of three charges of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl between the ages of 9 and 10, three separate times between 2013 and 2015. All three resulted in the hard-25 sentences. This means O’Brien will be required to serve at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

The other five charges O’Brien was found guilty of include sexual battery for fondling four women while he gave them massages to treat sports-related issues between 2016 and 2019. Three of the women played for the KU Soccer team. The fourth was a KU student who was a client at his office.

O’Brien was contracted by KU to provide massage treatments to athletes on campus. The contract was terminated following the filing of the initial charges.

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden told jurors during closing arguments that O’Brien used his credentials as a professional massage therapist in order to fondle the victims as he gave them massages.

Seiden also noted the testimony of the soccer players, who said O’Brien had fondled them while he was giving them treatment for the team. He said O’Brien claimed not to remember any of the incidents with the athletes.

Defense Attorney Phillip Sedgwick argued the case was a “he said, she said” situation and suggested prosecutors did not present enough evidence to convict O’Brien. He said the athletes did not complain about his methods or let him know that what he was doing made them uncomfortable.

