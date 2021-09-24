Advertisement

Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old

(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - An assistant football coach is facing battery charges after one of his players said the coach pushed him during practice.

The Council Grove Police Department said the incident happened on September 9th at the high school football practice field, but that it wasn’t reported to authorities until a few days later.

An 11-year-old boy told police his assistant coach, Adam Dirks, pushed him to the ground during youth football practice.

KVOE reports that Dirks’ son and that child got into an altercation just before he pushed him. They also said Dirks is accused of giving false information to Council Grove officers during the investigation.

After reviewing the evidence, Council Grove Police arrested Dirks.

He faces charges of Battery and Interference with law enforcement.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Council Grove Police to give a statement.

Dirks is also a member of the Morris County school board. KVOE reports his status with USD 417 is unclear, but that their next meeting is set for October 11th.

KVOE reports if the case goes to trial and Dirks is convicted, he could be subject to removal from the board by a recall petition effort.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old
The FBI and Lawrence Police Department are searching for the man in these photos following a...
FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

K-State Police are searching for the identity of a man they say was involved in an incident...
K-State Police search for man who damaged a vending machine
Manhattan man arrested for child sex crimes
The Salina Police Department is looking for two teens who slashed the tires of a vehicle that...
Salina Police looking for teens who slashed WWII veteran’s tires
Bringing clouds but dry conditions
Cold front today, still mild