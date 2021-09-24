Advertisement

Emporia State president leaving for Oklahoma State System for Higher Education

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Sep. 24, 2021
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University President Allison Garrett is leaving her post for a position in Oklahoma.

ESU said Friday that Garrett has accepted the a new position as Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer for the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education.

According to a news release, Garret will oversee 25 state colleges, 11 constituent agencies, one university center and independent colleges and universities coordinated with thee state system.

Garret was ESU’s 17th president and has served in that position since 2016.

An interim president is expected to be named by the Kansas Board of Regents in the next few weeks.

