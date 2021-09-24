Designer Showhouse tours kick off Friday, run through weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tours of the 2021 Our Modern Manor Showhouse, benefitting Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, started Friday.

The depression-era mansion is in the historic Westboro neighborhood at 1501 SW Westover Rd. Child Care Aware supports the healthy development of young children, providing them with access to high-quality child care options, educational resources for families, and early childhood professionals.

Without a Showhouse tour last year, the nonprofit really needs some help this year.

“We’ve had to roll with the punches,”Showhouse Co-Chair Cora Spencer said. “We were not able to have a fundraiser last year, we’re usually open for a whole month, so we’re cramming it all in one weekend and we hope everyone in the community will turn out and support it. We really need these funds for the agency.”

Tours are still available from 10-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can get tickets here, or at the door.

