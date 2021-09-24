Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old
The FBI and Lawrence Police Department are searching for the man in these photos following a...
FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow
FILE - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Kansas approves Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots following CDC authorization
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
"The investigation into what occurred has not yet concluded," Alejandro Mayorkas said. "We know...
Investigation underway into horseback incidents, White House says