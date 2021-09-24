Day of Caring kicks off with breakfast, volunteer awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community volunteers and nonprofits came together Friday morning to kick off the Nancy Perry Day of Caring.

The United Way hosted about 100 people for its annual breakfast at Great Overland Station.

The nonprofit celebrated its volunteers and gave out awards to some who have put forth exceptional effort. Bryce Liedtke received the Ad Astra Youth Service Award, Brenda Blackman received the Ad Astra Professional Service to the Community honor, and Joe Beasley earned the Marge Heeney Award - given for volunteer service to United Way.

Friday, 500 volunteers helped out with projects across the city, equaling 2,000 hours of work and a $55,000 investment into the community.

“Volunteerism is so important and vital to our community, it really extends the reach of our nonprofit community,” UWGT President/CEO Jessica Lehnherr said. “The number of people that come out that sacrifice their own time and their talents to help other nonprofits and individuals in the community is so remarkable.”

“When they go out and do something not only do they feel good but it also helps the agencies and partners and all that they do work today in fact my team that I brought where volunteering,” United Way CEO, Nancy Perry said.

A dozen volunteers cleaned areas around the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to make it safe for children.

“I think it really said some thing about the Topeka community that we have this many businesses and corporations that are willing to partner with united way, get together and say hey ‘instead of doing our regular job’ let’s go out and do a little bit for the community,” Laura Burton with Kansas Children’s Discovery Center said.

“We certainly appreciate it as a nonprofit organization but it means a lot to me as a Topekan and to know that we have this many people willing to pitch in,” Burton added.

Across Gage Park, at the Topeka Zoo, 40 volunteers from Evergy and Hills Pet Nutrition were putting up lights for the upcoming ‘Zoo Lights’ event.

“Last year we did half of the zoo this year. We’re doing the entire zoo and so it’s a lot to take on,” Rose Dahlgren with the Topeka Zoo said. “It means a lot for our community and for our team members and so being able to have their help to make sure that everything gets done it’s just so great for everybody.”

Nancy Perry herself invited her family to help out on this day too.

The day was renamed to honor the longtime United Way CEO after her retirement in 2008.

“It is so special because it’s when people come and volunteer and they go all over the city and you know it’s just been something that is such an honor,” Perry said. “Most people these things happen after he passed away so I have always felt flattered and honored that I’m still here and I’m gonna be there as long as i can just to thank the volunteers.”

The theme for this year complete with rainbow tie-dye shirts was “Getting our Groove Back.”

“We have to keep that going and especially with young people because not only will they feel better but it is a responsibility of all of us to help each other,” Perry added.

