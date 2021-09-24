Crews respond to house fire Friday evening in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire early Friday evening in west Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:19 p.m. at a house at 3513 S.W. 30th. The location was just west of S.W. 30th and Atwood.

Topeka fire officials at the scene said one person was home at the time of the blaze.

The person made it outside safely with no injuries reported.

Crews were putting out hot spots at the house around 4:45 p.m.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.