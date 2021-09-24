15 charged for conspiracy to distribute cocaine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Agency Officers have stopped at least 11 pounds of cocaine from hitting Kansas City streets.

Acting U.S. Attorney’s Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted 15 people with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms (over 11 pounds) or more of cocaine.

According to court documents, the defendants allegedly conspired to distribute cocaine in Kansas and elsewhere between January 2019 and September 2021.

The defendants are as follows:

Santiago Gamboa-Saenz, 34

Maria Cota, 32

Efrain Garcia-Perez, 37

Dimas Calixto-Filho, 41

Juan Avarez-Perez, 35

Bryan Dominguez-Green, 20

Irlanda Grajeda, 31

Vladimir Blanco-Garciga, 49

Miguel Vazquez-Rodriguez, 35

Eduardo Ramirez-Ochoa, 32

Jesus Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 30

Homero Baca-Marquez, 23

Jaime Ocampo, 57

Jose Cera-Acosta, 35

Frank De La Cruz, 36

Slinkard’s Office said Homeland Security Investigations (a department of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), Kansas City and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force are investigating the case.

“Drug trafficking organizations are all about making money,” said Assistant Agent in Charge Rogeana Patterson-King, DEA lead for the state of Kansas. “This joint federal and state investigation stopped more than $1 million worth of cocaine from reaching our communities, and more than $730,000 of proceeds from returning to the organization. This is particularly satisfying because this illegal industry jeopardizes public safety with these dangerous drugs.”

“HSI special agents, working with their state and federal law enforcement partners, were able to prevent a substantial amount of dangerous narcotics from reaching the streets and jeopardizing the safety of people who live there,” said HSI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Katherine Greer. “Our communities are safer when we, law enforcement officers and individuals in the communities we serve, work together collectively to end drug trafficking in our neighborhoods.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tristram Hunt and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel are prosecuting the case.

The Office said the operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. It said OCDETF finds, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the nation through the use of a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that weights the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.