Wednesday’s Child - Tristan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In this week’s Wednesday’s Child, Lori Hutchinson heads to the bowling alley with Tristan, a young man who just turned 16 and needs a family who’s on the ball.

Tristan tells Lori that he likes school and would love to live somewhere with pets and other kids. Most of all, he’s looking for all encouragement, love and a place to forever call home.

For more information on Tristan or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

