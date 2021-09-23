A Topeka veterinarian is providing free pet services for the homeless

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dr. Allison Crowe donates her time to help pets of people who are homeless -- to make sure they are healthy, and up to date on their shots and exams.

One of her patients, Jared has a special bond with his furry friend who paid Crowe a visit.

“Luna means a lot to me, she has been there throughout my crisis along with my wife,” he said.

But a veterinary visit is a luxury when you’re experiencing homelessness.

That’s where Dr. Allison Crowe comes in, she is working with the Street Dog Coalition, Valeo, and The Topeka Rescue Mission to provide free pet services to the homeless.

“If they are bringing by a pet, we are going to be helping that pet. So we provide vaccines, deworming medication and heartworm prevention, and flea and tick control and we also have plenty of handouts if they need food, a collar or a leash, water bowl,” said Crowe.

Crowe says some owners may turn down shelter in order to keep their pets by their side.

“I have learned that pets can be an amazing support for those who aren’t ready to take that next step yet, they need that emotional support they need to know someone cares for them, and sometimes that can be a pet and they also provide protection,” she said.

Crowe first started helping when temperatures were below freezing, which caused some concerns, but she left impressed.

“They had set up an amazing and incredible tent with a fireplace close by and when I went in there, I was actually taking off my coat and hat because it was so warm in there, the people that care for their pets really do care and they are very innovative,” said Crowe.

Crowe says the best reward is seeing an owner’s face when she tells them, their pet is in good hands, and no payment is necessary.

“We have had amazing heart-touching moments and they go I would leave to have my pet seen but I don’t have any money and I say “That’s okay, you can come anyway” the first reaction is disbelief but then they are so thankful,”.

Thankful that pets like Luna will be happy and healthy by their side.

“Being homeless there is not a lot that keeps us happy but she keeps us going throughout the day being out here in the street,” said Jared.

If you would like to donate to The Street Dog Coalition, you can visit the website here.

