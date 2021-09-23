Advertisement

Topeka students participate in nation-wide prayer event

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Students, parents and teachers gathered outside Heritage Christian school in Topeka for nationwide “See You at the Pole” event Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Students usually pray for many things. They pray for the government, the community, for their school, for families and many more things.

This year’s theme was “just pray,” based on the verse found in James 4:10. The global day of student prayer began in 1990, with ten students praying at their school.

Three decades later, millions pray on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September. Students say praying together unites them as a school.

