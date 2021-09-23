Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested Wednesday for the shooting of a 52-year-old man on Monday.

The Topeka Police Department says a Christopher R. Johnson-Wettengel, 34, of Topeka, was arrested on Wednesday for a shooting that happened on Sept. 20.

On Monday, Sept. 20, TPD said officers responded to an area of SW Fillmore St. with reports of a shooting. Before their arrival, the victim, a 52-year-old-man, had left the area and drove himself to a local hospital. His injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to Officers, a crime scene was found in the 2400 block of SW Fillmore St. and as a result of the investigation, Johnson-Wettengel was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Johnson-Wettengel was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

