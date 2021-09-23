Thursday forecast: Sunny and mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The overall weather pattern will be quiet as we head into the final 8 days of September. There may be a storm system around the middle part of next week that may bring a final round of rain for the month but uncertainty exists.

A weak cold front tomorrow will come through mainly dry. IF any rain does develop it’ll likely only be sprinkles without measurable rainfall if not remain less than 0.05″. It’ll mainly just be a wind shift and more cloud cover impacting the area.

Temperatures have also been getting warmer than expected so far this week so have bumped up highs in the 8 day for the next several days in response to this.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will increase late from west to east but will keep it mostly clear. Lows will be around 10 degrees warmer than the past two nights, in the mid 50s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds SW/N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Behind the front this will set up clearing skies Friday night and allowing for temperatures to get down in the upper 40s-low 50s with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s on Saturday. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Sunday will be much warmer with more wind with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and winds gusting around 25 mph.

Similar highs are expected on Monday but with lighter winds before a gradual cooling trend will occur the rest of the week. There remains differences in the models on rainfall next week with one model keeping the rain in western Kansas but the other long range model has the rain more in eastern Kansas. Rain could occur anytime from Wednesday through Friday next week but because of low confidence will just put it in for Wednesday night and keep the daytime hours dry but this is definitely subject to change.

Taking Action:

You’ll need the jacket or sweatshirt this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Also watch out if you’re traveling east bound this morning with the sun glare.



