Three-vehicle crash slowing traffic on K-4 near Meriden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning near Meriden in Jefferson County.
The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Thursday at K-4 highway and Butler Road, on the north side of Meriden.
Initial reports indicated two pickup trucks and a semi collided.
No serious injuries were reported, though the crash was blocking traffic.
Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.
