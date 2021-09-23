Advertisement

Three-vehicle crash slowing traffic on K-4 near Meriden

A three-vehicle crash was slowing traffic Thursday morning at K-4 highway and Butler Road, on...
A three-vehicle crash was slowing traffic Thursday morning at K-4 highway and Butler Road, on the north edge of Meriden, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning near Meriden in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Thursday at K-4 highway and Butler Road, on the north side of Meriden.

Initial reports indicated two pickup trucks and a semi collided.

No serious injuries were reported, though the crash was blocking traffic.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
TPD is on the scene of a shooting at Travelers Inn.
Affidavit: Travelers Inn murder stemmed from altercation over drugs, money
Zoey Landis
Girl paralyzed in Father’s Day wreck finally home from hospital
Mainline Printing
White Lakes Mall set to be demolished, connected business ‘relieved’

Latest News

Shawnee County released its latest COVID-19 Indicator Report.
Shawnee Co. covid numbers slowly trending down
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-23-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-23-21
Emergency crews were responding to a crash early Thursday in the area of US-75 highway and...
Crews responding to crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County
Riley County police are investigating the theft of a riding lawnmower reported Tuesday from the...
Riley County police investigating theft of $5,000 riding lawnmower