Three-vehicle crash slowing traffic on K-4 near Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning near Meriden in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Thursday at K-4 highway and Butler Road, on the north side of Meriden.

Initial reports indicated two pickup trucks and a semi collided.

No serious injuries were reported, though the crash was blocking traffic.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.