Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accident left a Texas family separated and stranded during a cross-country trip for new jobs. With no car, no belongings and their kids in three different hospitals, they’re running out of options.

Christine and Sonia Flores were traveling with their kids from Texas to start a new life.

“We was going to Minnesota to go and work because we just lost our brother and we really like out of pocket to pay bills and everything else.”

Their plans took a detour when a pickup rear ended them in the middle of Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened Monday on I-35 in Coffey County.

“All of a sudden we felt something hit us and it felt like a dream, my sister was unconscious, my nephew was in the back complaining, saying that everything hurts, my other son was unconscious, my daughter was too. I was the only one up until my nephew got up and said his body was hurting.”

Flores said before she knew it, her family was separated.

Christine and her sister were transported to Newman Hospital in Emporia.

Two of their kids went to Stormont Vail in Topeka, and Christine’s son was flown by helicopter to the University of Kansas Hospital with serious head injuries.

Once they were cleared, the hospital put Christine and Sonia in a Topeka hotel.

“They could only help with three days of hotel, so after that we don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

The Flores sisters are now in a new town, with no money, and no way to see their family.

“My son has something with his brain, you know he just had surgery today because he broke his leg as well,” said Flores. “It’s just hard because I can’t be over there with him and my nephew’s spinal cord is broken and its just hard because we’re not from here and we don’t have no money, we was coming here to make ends meet and now this happened and I don’t even have a vehicle now.”

Christine says they are out of options so they are desperate for help.

“I just hope that people understand that this is not a lie because i know some people might lie about this stuff but this is not no lie and i just hope people will help in whatever way they can because this is not easy.”

Since 13 NEWS talked to the Flores sisters, a local church has stepped up to pay for a longer hotel stay.

They’ve also provided them with some food and clothes.

If you would like help out the Flores family, you can contact the Fellowship Bible Church (785)-478-0002

