Suspect arrested after body found in rural Saline County

Manuel Medina-Castro
Manuel Medina-Castro(Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man is in custody after Salina police said a man’s body was found earlier this week in rural Saline County.

The case began on Friday, when Manuel Medina-Castro and some family members reported to Saline County authorities that a car that he had borrowed appeared to have a substantial amount of blood in it, along with a spent shell casing, police said.

After police found evidence that a violent crime had occurred in the car, Medina-Castro was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a law enforcement officer and felony damage to property, The Salina Journal reported.

Since then, investigators with Salina police, Saline County and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation worked to find a potential victim, Salina police said in a news release.

On Tuesday, investigators found a body of a man in his 40s in rural Saline County.

On Wednesday, police said they were seeking an additional charge of second-degree murder for Medina-Castro.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the man’s identity or determined the cause of death.

