Survey finds 33% of hiring managers will reject resumes without covid vaccine status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey conducted by ResumeBuilder.com finds 33% of hiring managers will reject resumes that do not include a COVID-19 vaccine status.

ResumeBuilder is an online resource for free and professional resume templates.

The company said they did the report to gain insight into hiring trends and see how employers are mitigating the spread of COVID-19 with vaccine mandates.

ResumeBuilder surveyed 1,250 hiring managers across the U.S. It found 1 in 3 hiring managers said they would disregard resumes without a vaccine status. 63% said they prefer candidates that list their vaccination status on their resumes.

The report also looked at companies with a mandatory vaccination policy and found 77% of hiring managers there prefer if applicants include their vaccination status on their resumes.

The company said these survey results indicate vaccine status is especially critical for job candidates in the computer and information technology industry. Other careers that screen resumes for vaccine status are food and hospitality, retail, education, and healthcare.

“It’s not surprising that some organizations will require employees to get vaccinated,” says Carolyn Kleinman, career coach, and professional resume writer. “Workers in the healthcare, retail, and food and hospitality industries typically work onsite, so it’s reasonable that employers want to take preventative measures to stop or reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The study also looked at whether being vaccinated against coronavirus influenced the hiring process. It found 69% of hiring managers said they will make a job offer based on vaccination status.

Another element of the report showed companies with in-person or hybrid work models are more likely to require vaccines. 42% of participants that work onsite said they want vaccinated employees.

Read the full report here.

