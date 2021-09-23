Advertisement

Suburban KC teacher, coach charged with sexual misconduct

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City math teacher and assistant coach has been charged with sexual misconduct months after he was placed on paid administrative leave when the allegations were first reported.

Bryant Hummel was working as a math teacher and assistant football and wrestling coach at Kearney High School when he was accused of exposing himself to two 17-year-old female students he was supposed to be helping with homework assignments after school, television station KSHB reported.

Hummel was charged Tuesday in Clay County with first-degree sexual misconduct. Investigators said the girls told officials Hummel exposed himself in March 2020, asked the girls to expose themselves and threatened to fail them and damage their athletic careers if they told anyone.

Authorities say the incident was brought to the attention of school officials in April, and police were called. Hummel declined to comment to investigators and was placed on leave, officials said.

Hummel is set to appear in Clay County Circuit Court on the charges on Oct. 25.

