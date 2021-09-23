Shawnee Co. covid numbers slowly trending down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 community spread is slowly trending down in Shawnee County, according to the latest indicator report from county health officials.

The index score remains in the substantial zone on the report for the week of Sep. 12-18th, with a one-point drop in the overall score to 12.

A decrease in weekly new cases helped, with 527 coronavirus cases reported compared to the previous weeks 663.

The percent of positive tests continues to remain in the moderate zone at 7%.

The percentage of new cases contacted within a 24 hour period saw the biggest change moving out of the high zone at 30% to the moderate zone at 58%.

The report shows hospital stress remains maxed out.

Find a full breakdown of the report here.

