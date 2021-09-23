Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls recent COVID-19 trends “encouraging”

Shawnee Co. Commission Chair Kevin Cook said he is encouraged by lower COVID-19 case numbers but is encouraging residents to act responsibly.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest Shawnee Co. Community Indicator shows a difference of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases between the last two reporting periods.

The indicator issued Thursday reports 527 new COVID cases during the week of September 12 through September 18, whereas the week before saw 663 new cases.

“Looking at the trends it does look like we’ve plateaued out,” said Shawnee Co. Commission Chair Kevin Cook.

“Some of the numbers are going down that’s very encouraging and that’s what we like to see.”

According to the indicator, hospital stress remains high.

“We do see the number of COVID ICU patients going down,” Cook said.

“The hospital stress I think that’s a hospital issue that’s going to stay with us for some time.”

Cook said he is not expecting to issue any sort of health orders for the area anytime soon but is still pushing personal responsibility for county residents.

“I don’t think we’re looking at anything right now but as always we’re going to monitor the situation and respond as we need to,” he said.

“I think as always you have more ability to have the flu and we want people to be very careful safe with your health and don’t engage in risky behaviors.”

