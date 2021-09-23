Sen. Marshall introduces bill to place sanctions on China, Russia if they do mineral business with Taliban

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has introduced a bill that would place sanctions on China and Russia if they do mineral business or enter contracts with the Taliban.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Rick Scott introduced the Restricting Taliban Critical Mineral Trade Act, which would require the Biden Administration to place sanctions on Chinese or Russian companies that enter contracts or otherwise do business with the Taliban. The sanctions would be related to critical mineral exploration or development.

Sen. Marshall said the legislation would also prohibit access to U.S. investments to fund the exploration of critical minerals in Afghanistan. The legislation follows reports from China signaling their intention to form a “friendly cooperation with Afghanistan” and is considering deploying military personnel to Afghanistan after the recent U.S. military withdrawal.

“The Taliban’s heinous crimes against humanity should disqualify them from achieving economic gain through business deals with other nations, but it comes as no surprise that China and Russia are willing to ignore the Taliban’s horrific actions against the Afghan people for financial gain,” said Marshall. “This legislation keeps the Taliban from gaining influence in the region while preventing China and Russia from exploiting Afghanistan and further exerted their dominance over the global critical mineral supply.”

“The terrorist Taliban regime presents a significant threat to the safety and security of the United States and it makes perfect sense that Russia and Communist China are rushing in to take advantage. We must do whatever it takes to stop activity that fuels the evil of these oppressive regimes. I am proud to join Senator Marshall in introducing this good bill to place strong sanctions on any company from Russia or Communist China that attempts to exploit Afghanistan’s critical mineral resources and support the evil Taliban leadership,” said Scott.

The bill follows various letters and legislation led by Marshall following the withdrawal of the military from Afghanistan.

