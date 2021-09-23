Advertisement

SCHD to resume normal immunization operations following COVID-19 vaccine rollout

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. will resume normal immunization operations following the county’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout efforts.

The Shawnee County Health Department says effective Monday, Sept. 27, its Clinical Services Division will resume normal appointment scheduling processes for all immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccine, communicable diseases, tuberculosis testing and treatment and STD services at the 2115 SW 10th Ave. location.

According to SCHD, residents will then be able to call 785-251-5700 to schedule an appointment during the following operational hours:

  • Monday, Thursday, Friday
    • 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday
    • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday
    • 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Children will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and everyone that enters the Health Department over the age of 2 is required to wear a face mask. If accommodations due to a medical condition have been asked to call 785-251-5700.

