Riley County police investigating theft of $5,000 riding lawnmower

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a riding lawnmower valued at $5,000 from the west side of Manhattan.

Officers filed the theft report around 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Stone Pointe Drive.

According to Riley County police, a 78-year-old man was listed as the victim of the theft of a green John Deere riding lawnmower.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

