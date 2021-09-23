Advertisement

One killed in truck-semi crash in southwestern Kansas

One person was killed Wednesday night when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in Meade...
One person was killed Wednesday night when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in Meade County in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOWLER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday night when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in Meade County in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday on US-54 highway, about a mile southwest of Fowler.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck was northbound on Road 26 when it failed to yield to a 2018 Freightliner semi-trailer that was traveling west on US-54.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Neil Peters-Krahn, 53, of Montezuma, was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Peters-Krahn wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Victor Manuel Campos-Ramirez, 59, of Los Angeles, was taken to Meade District Hospital in the city of Meade for treatment of minor injuries. The patrol said Campos-Ramirez was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

